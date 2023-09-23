Former WWE Superstar says she has a concussion after scary spot

A former WWE Superstar has opened up on an injury she suffered following a scary spot at a recent event. Wrestling, as always, bears its risks, and the star has clarified that she does not want anyone else blamed for it. Fans are wishing Gail Kim well as a result.

The star was at IMPACT 1000 in her return to the ring from retirement after years away from the ring. In one spot, she was swept off her feet on the apron and fell, bouncing her head hard on the floor. The clip went viral.

Now, the former WWE star has spoken about it, admitting she suffered a concussion due to the spot. Kim said she would not condone bullying or attacking behavior on Velvet Sky, who had swept her off her feet. She also thanked her doctors.

Here's an excerpt from the post:

"Professional Wrestling is a career we all enter knowing the risks we take when we perform for the fans. Shit happens. It’s not my first concussion and perhaps not my last. This video is for information and educational purposes so that you may be able to take a step in the right direction if you experience something similar. Thank you to @dr.rheetommy and @physicalchiropractic for always having my back (LITERALLY!) keeping my one body and mind in the best condition I can. I can’t stress enough the level of excellence your whole team puts out everyday."

You can check out her full post below:

Thankfully, the concussion does not appear to be serious, and the former WWE star seems in good spirits.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Gail Kim a swift and complete recovery.

