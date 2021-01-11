Former WWE superstar says Royal Rumble 1992 is "the best" of all time [Exclusive]

Former WWE superstar Chris Masters has gone on record saying he believes the 1992 Royal Rumble match is "the best" edition of the iconic battle royal.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop, "The Masterpiece" went into detail about why he believes the 1992 Royal Rumble stands out above the rest.

Like many other fans, childhood nostalgia played a part in Chris Masters' reasoning.

"Personally, like, some of my best memories watching professional wrestling were the Royal Rumble. I think the 1992 Royal Rumble was probably the best, most star-studded Royal Rumble. Everybody who came out in that Rumble was a legend, it was unbelievable." Said Masters.

In comparison, Masters also pointed how wrestling can have a devastating impact on passionate, young fans when matches don't go the way of the hero.

"But, you know, even some of my worst memories, like when (Sergeant) Slaughter beat The Ultimate Warrior because of Randy Savage. I remember the young fan, man, I was devastated by that! That was rough."

The 1992 Royal Rumble was arguably the most star-studded in history

Ric Flair won the 1992 Royal Rumble

Chris Masters would go on to list specific superstars who made the 1992 Royal Rumble match arguably the greatest in its history. As expected, some pretty legendary names made an appearence in Masters' comments.

"You know what I remember from that Rumble man? First of all, you know, Flair was awesome. They had him go the distance, like number 3 in that Rumble. Bobby Heenan was so great on the commentary. I always think back, there was a lot of moments in that Rumble, but I always think about when Hot Rod, Rowdy Roddy Piper… Piper comes out and he’s just maxed out, bro. He gets in there and he goes crazy on Flair. He’s peppering him, he puts him up in an Airplane Spin, starts spinning him. He was just so fired up. Just a great Royal Rumble there, man."

In the end, Ric Flair would emerge victorious, winning the WWE (then WWF) title after entering the Royal Rumble at number three.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Chris Masters below.

If any quotes are used from this interview please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.