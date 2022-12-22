Despite seemingly being on her way out of WWE, Dax Harwood believes Sasha Banks is the greatest female wrestler of all time.

Banks has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena due to their dissatisfaction surrounding their booking as tag champions.

Speaking on AdFreeShows, Harwood, gave high praise to the 30-year-old star stating that she was the greatest women's in-ring performer of all time.

"I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants," Harwood added: "She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she's earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn't get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she's just incredible.” (H/T Wrestling News.Co)

Having wrestled for WWE for almost a decade, Sasha Banks is one of the most decorated stars in history, winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's titles. She is also one-half of the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champion as well as having been one of just 5 women to have ever main evented WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks is reportedly all set for her next career move

Although her days in WWE seem done, her time in the ring is not, as the 30-year-old star has reportedly arrived in Japan to prepare for her next huge history-making moment.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Boss is now in the land of the rising sun as she is set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Wrestle Kingdom is essentially the WrestleMania of Japan and is expected to house more than 40,000 fans on Wednesday, January 4th at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

