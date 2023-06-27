Former WWE Superstar says The Miz does not contact old friends

A fan tweeted a video in which The Miz can be heard saying that he does not contact any of his friends. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder quoted the tweet and agreed with the fan.

Matt Cardona's career in WWE lasted from 2005 to 2020. After leaving the company, he made several appearances in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and, most notably, GCW where he is the current World Champion.

The fan tweeted a video in which The Miz said that he did not even call his high school friends when he was in Cleveland, adding that he expects to be the one getting calls from his friends.

"I don't call anybody. You call me! We were just in Cleveland, my hometown. Do you think I called any of my friends that I went to high school with? My long-time friends? No!"

Matt Cardona quoted the tweet and replied; "This is true. @mikethemiz doesn’t call any of his friends!!!"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently announced himself as the President of Independent Wrestling

Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to post a video alongside Steph De Lander in which they announced themselves as the President and Vice President of Independent Wrestling, respectively. They mentioned the changes they wanted to make.

"My fellow Americans and Australians, we’d like to take this time to address this great independent wrestling nation. As President (And Vice President) of the independent wrestling scene, we have some changes we’d like to make. (No more hot dogs and handshakes). No more changing in back alleys. (No more Spirit or Frontier flights). No more BYOW, bring your own water. Give us some water. We need to hydrate."

Fans want to see Matt Cardona back in WWE as Zack Ryder. Only time will tell if he will join his wife Chelsea Green in the Stamford-based promotion.

