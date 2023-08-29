Former WWE Superstar says The Miz's recent action on RAW is the best thing he's done "besides marry Maryse"

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz mocked LA Knight by impersonating him. This caught the reaction of former WWE star Matt Cardona.

The Miz is set to face Knight at the upcoming Payback premium live event. The feud between the two began a few weeks ago after a heated confrontation on RAW.

Knight, who is a part of the SmackDown roster, was absent from the red brand. However, the WWE Universe went wild when his music hit on this week's show, only for The A-Lister to walk out.

On Instagram, Cardona reacted to The Miz's impersonation of Knight by claiming it was the best thing he had ever done besides marrying Maryse.

The former WWE Champion previously cost The Megastar an opportunity at the United States Championship after interfering in his #1 contenders match on SmackDown. Knight will aim to equal the score with The A-Lister when they collide in a highly awaited singles match on Saturday.

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently took shots at The Miz and briefly talked about Maryse

Following the latest edition of SmackDown, LA Knight had some harsh words for The Miz and put his wife, Maryse, on notice.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Knight mentioned how The Miz bragged about his wife and praised him for 'bagging' Maryse. The Megastar then took a brutal shot at the former WWE Champion, claiming he had the s*x appeal of a clogged toilet.

"He talks about his wife. He always wants to brag about his wife, doesn't he? I gotta tell you what, man. I gotta hand it to you. It is a major accomplishment for you to have bagged her [Maryse]. Because here is the deal, man. You got the s*x appeal of a clogged toilet, as far as I'm concerned."

Knight, who is on the back of a win over Finn Balor from SmackDown, will aim to continue his momentum by beating The A-Lister at Payback.

