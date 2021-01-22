Former WWE Superstar says Vince McMahon can be "Hot or Cold" towards talent [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has opened up about his experiences in the WWE, with specific reference to the company and Vince McMahon going "Hot or Cold" on certain WWE talent.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop, Chris Masters recalled how he struggled to regain momentum in his career with WWE and Vince McMahon once the company had apparently gone "Cold" on him.

While he said it was not impossible to recover after finding yourself in poor favor with Vince McMahon or those behind the scenes in WWE, Masters made it clear that it would be a difficult task.

"That company can be Hot and it can be Cold at certain points and the boss (Vince McMahon) can be Hot and Cold towards you at certain points. And I don’t think it means you can’t get Hot again. But it’s difficult once they've kind of gone Cold on you. So I think that’s kind of where I was at that point. It wasn’t like I couldn’t have dug myself out of it. But, yeah, I was probably on a decline."

Chris Masters, who debuted in WWE in 2005 as "The Masterpiece" was pushed very favorably during his first few years on the main roster. His "Master-Lock" challenge, where superstars would attempt to break his Full Nelson submission, became a key segment on Monday Night RAW.

He also entered into feuds with top WWE names like Shawn Michaels and the then-WWE Champion John Cena to name but a few.

Chris Masters on Vince McMahon changing his mind

During the interview, Masters also went into detail on how Vince McMahon could change his mind quite frequently, in terms of pushing certain WWE Superstars, and how it would often depend on McMahon's feelings at the time.

"Vince might be a fan of you the one week and he might get sick of you the next week. What was funny to him one week might not be funny to him the next week. It kind of changes like that."

