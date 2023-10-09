Former WWE Superstar seemingly confirms re-signing with the company

A former WWE Superstar has seemingly hinted at being rehired by the company. The star in question is 35-year-old Japanese sensation and former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

After departing the Stamford-based company in 2021, Sane returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion. One of her most memorable matches was against Mercedes Mone, whom she faced a few months back.

At Stardom Nagoya Golden Fight 2023, Kairi Sane bid farewell to Stardom in an emotional post-match speech. Following a victory in a six-woman tag team bout, she reflected on her run in Stardom. The promo seemingly confirmed the rumors of her WWE comeback as she finished her dates with the Japanese promotion.

"It wasn't a long period of one and a half years, and I honestly don't know if I was able to contribute to the development of STARDOM. But I gained so much from the wrestlers and learned so much from the three [referring to her tag team partners] of them that I really feel reborn," said Sane.

Check out Kairi's post-match comments and farewell speech here.

In her final Stardom match, Sane teamed up with Nanae Takahashi and Mayu Iwatani to take on Hazuki, Koguma, and Saya Iida for the STARDOM Six-Woman Tag Team Title. She picked up the victory for her team after hitting the elbow drop from the top rope.

Potential Update on Kairi Sane returning to WWE

Kairi Sane has reportedly agreed to return to WWE after her stints in Stardom and NJPW.

According to a report from BWE, WWE already had plans in place for the 35-year-old's return to the company, and there would be another update when the time was "appropriate."

During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, Sane even won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka as part of The Kabuki Warriors. She also won the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

Are you excited for Kairi Sane's imminent return?