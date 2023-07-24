Former WWE Superstar seen wearing Chelsea Green's championship at recent wrestling show

Chelsea Green recently won her first-ever championship in WWE, capturing the Women's Tag Team Titles with Sonya Deville on a recent episode of RAW.

Since then, Green's husband, Matt Cardona, has announced himself as "one-half of one-half" of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

During the recent DDT Wrestle Peter Pan 2023 show, Cardona was seen wearing the Women's Tag Team Championship. His ally, Steph De Lander, was also seen holding the title.

On the same show, Cardona won the DDT Universal Championship. In doing so, he added yet another championship to his impressive collection.

The former WWE star has termed himself the "Indy God" and has won titles across various promotions.

Cardona was also in attendance at Atlanta's State Farm Arena when his wife and Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Chelsea Green recently spoke about Carmella's potential return and if it could jeopardize her tag team

Chelsea Green recently addressed her tag team with Sonya Deville and if the pairing could be in danger upon Carmella's return to WWE.

Green and Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW to win the tag team titles.

Speaking in an interview with Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, Green denied the possibility of her replacing Deville with Carmella once she is ready to return. Carmella is currently out of action due to pregnancy.

"We're not looking. I don't have a wandering eye like some of these women and men in the tag division. I am a loyal person to a fault, and so is my girl Sonya, and there will be no wandering eyes," said Green.

Carmella stopped appearing on WWE television a few weeks before Green formed an alliance with Deville.

It remains to be seen if WWE plays it into a storyline once the former SmackDown Women's Champion is set for her return.

What did you make of Matt Cardona appearing with Chelsea Green's title at DDT? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars