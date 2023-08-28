Former WWE Superstar sends emotional message after Saraya wins major title at All In

A former WWE Superstar sent an emotional message to Saraya after she won the women's title at AEW All In. The star in question is CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE.

CJ Perry signed with the WWE in 2013 under the name Lana to be the manager of Miro. However, Perry then broke out as a singles star and was quite popular among fans. She was released by the company in 2021 and hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since.

All In at Wembley Stadium saw Hakiru Shida, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker fight for the women's title. Saraya shocked the world by winning her first title since returning to the ring.

Following the win, CJ Perry took to social to send her heartfelt wishes for the new AEW Women's Champion in an emotional message.

"WOW !!!! You are so inspiring ! You are proof that miracles exist !!! So proud of you !"

Saraya got an expensive entrance at AEW All In

The new AEW Women's Champion had one of the best entrances at AEW All In. She walked out to the ring with the entire Knight Family and Queen's We Will Rock You playing in the background.

It was reported that Queen was in the process of selling the rights to their catalog for an astonishing $1 billion. According to Music Connection, playing the song on television could cost somewhere in the region of $50,000 or even more. The cost of licensed music is very high, and the fact that Saraya was given the song as her entrance theme makes it one of the most luxurious entrances ever.

It also goes to show how much the company values the erstwhile Paige as a star.

This could also be why AEW only played her song once during her entrance. For her victory, the company reverted to her old theme, indicating that it was perhaps a one-time deal.

