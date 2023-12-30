Former WWE Superstar sends a four-word message to Rhea Ripley after she says "Goodbye" to Canada

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley received a four-word response from a former WWE star after she bid farewell to Canada.

Mami has been unhinged and very outspoken in expressing that she doesn't like Canada and is very excited to leave the country after any WWE show, with the latest being the Holiday Live Tour in Toronto on December 29.

Ripley faced off with Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile for the Women's World Champion in a triple-threat match. The Judgment Day member managed to retain her title after saving Dominik Mysterio from getting choked out by Baszler.

After the Holiday Tour event in Canada, the heel group is heading back to the United States, and The Nightmare voiced that she was very happy to leave the country.

Taking to Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Thorne (fka Slapjack) replied to Mami with a four-word message. He stated that Rhea Ripley's pictures on social media looked nothing like Canada.

"Looks nothing like Canada 🙄," Thorne wrote.

Check out the former WWE star's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Day 1

The 27-year-old female star has been a dominant title holder in 2023 ever since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley has successfully defended her title against the likes of Nia Jax, Baszler, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and Natalya.

Even though Ivy Nile was part of a triple threat Women's World Championship match during the WWE Holiday Tour, it was not a televised contest. During the January 1, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, dubbed WWE Day 1, The Eradicator will put her title on the line against Nile.

Rhea Ripley is out to teach the 31-year-old female star that it was unwise to mess with her and show just how little The Nightmare thinks of her challenger.

