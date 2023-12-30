Rhea Ripley sends a "Goodbye" message on Twitter

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley usually takes to social media to express her dislike for Canada whenever she's in the country, with her most recent tweet being the latest one. Mami declared that she is very happy to leave the country following last night's Live Event in Toronto.

The current Women's World Champion retained her title in a triple-threat match against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler at the show. Ripley won after saving Dominik Mysterio from getting choked out by The Queen of Spades. Meanwhile, her Judgment Day pals didn't fare so well.

Finn Balor lost to Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Match, while Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest inside a steel cage. Fortunately for the group, though, they are heading back to the United States. Rhea Ripley's message to Canada sums their time up:

"Goodbye Canada… VERY happy to be leaving," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Mami is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile at the Day 1 edition of RAW this coming Monday. It remains to be seen if WWE will spring a massive surprise on the show.

Who's left to challenge Rhea Ripley?

Ripley will need new challengers following her likely win over Ivy Nile at RAW Day 1. She has beaten everybody who's stepped up so far, including Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in multi-woman matches. Either star could face The Eradicator in a singles match before WrestleMania 40.

However, when it comes to The Show of Shows, only one woman should face Rhea Ripley in Philadelphia. Or man. Becky Lynch looks set to return to the world title scene ahead of 'Mania, where a marquee showdown with Mami is expected.

Expand Tweet

The two have teased a match for over a year through several intense staredowns. It is the biggest women's match WWE can book at WrestleMania in 2024. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan would be a solid alternative, as she has a storied history with Ripley.