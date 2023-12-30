WWE Holiday Tour Results: Major name walks out bloodied, female star assaults Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes in Steel Cage match (Toronto, 12/29)

WWE continued the ongoing Holiday Tour with another couple of house shows on December 29. While the SmackDown roster was busy in Las Vegas, RAW Superstars headed to Toronto for an action-packed night.

The event kickstarted with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark. Like the other matches between them, the fate was the same this time. The Man won ahead of her grudge match against Nia Jax on RAW this Monday.

This was followed by another one-on-one contest that saw Kofi Kingston defeat Ludwig Kaiser. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance also retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Next up, MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos. The veteran promised his watch and $10k to anyone who could take the Nigerian Giant off his feet. R-Truth accepted the challenge. However, the former 24/7 Champion failed to follow his words and was squashed in under a minute.

The second title match of the night saw Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile. The bout also saw Shayna choke out Dominik Mysterio, who was present at ringside. However, Mami saved Dirty Dom and used the distraction to win the match.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Toronto. The American Nightmare faced Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match where he registered another win over the Senor Money in the Bank.

Things weren't too different for Priest's partner Finn Balor, as he also lost to Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match. Sami also got busted open during the bout and was covered in blood towards the end of it.

The other match of the night saw Ricochet defeat Bronson Reed, while Seth Rollins retained his title in a triple-threat match against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary went on to take a shot at CM Punk after the huge win.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live show results from Toronto, Canada, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Omos (with MVP) defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat bout

Steel Cage match: Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor in a Last Man Standing match

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura