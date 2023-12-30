[VIDEO] Seth Rollins takes yet another brutal dig at CM Punk at the latest WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins hates CM Punk, and he wants the whole world to know it. He has run his mouth against the "Best in the World" and recently had the chance to say it right to his face. During the latest WWE live event in Toronto, the Visionary took another dig at the former AEW star.

Ahead of his big World Heavyweight Championship clash against Drew McIntyre on the Day 1 edition of RAW, Seth Rollins defeated The Scottish Warrior in the main event of the show in Toronto.

After the match, the crowd chanted for CM Punk, and Rollins once again took a major dig at him.

"What do y'all think, he's going to pop through that curtain tonight? Na. He ain't going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn't give a da*n about y'all. Hey, I've been honest, I've said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a da*n about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You've all paid your hard-earned money," Seth Rollins said.

Eventually, the crowd began singing Seth's song.

You can watch the clip below:

What was Seth Rollins' honest reaction to CM Punk's return?

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk could potentially headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, and that is the match that people want to see the most.

On the latest episode of RAW via satellite, the World Heavyweight Champion gave his honest thoughts on Punk's return to WWE.

"It was such a mixture of emotions, rage and disappointment. But also like you kinda knew it was coming, and then when you hear it, it was almost like a disbelief, like you've seen a ghost. But a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth, I guess is the best way to put it," Rollins said.

Punk, on his part, declared his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match and teased choosing Rollins as his opponent of choice for WrestleMania.

