[GRAPHIC] Top WWE star busted open badly; still manages to defeat The Judgment Day member in Last Man Standing match

A top WWE Superstar was busted open at tonight's live event but somehow still managed to defeat a member of The Judgment Day.

At the Toronto live event, Sami Zayn took on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Last Man Standing Match. The hard-fought brawl saw Dominik Mysterio interfering on Finn's behalf, but this didn't stop Zayn from picking up the win.

During the match, Zayn was busted open pretty badly. After the match, he received a loud ovation from fans as he left the ring. Check out the video below:

Finn Balor had a strong showing at tonight's WWE live event. He tried everything in his power to put Zayn down but it was all for naught. Even after Dominik interfered and tried to help Balor, Zayn somehow found a way to stay in the match and ended up defeating Balor to a loud pop from the audience.

This was Balor's third straight loss to Zayn. Balor and Dominik recently lost a tag team match to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the December 28 live event. This was preceded by a singles bout between Zayn and Balor that the latter lost via DQ.

