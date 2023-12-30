[VIDEO] Dominik Mysterio choked out by top female star just 3 days after losing to CM Punk

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest players in The Judgment Day and perhaps the biggest workhorse of the faction. Just three days after losing to CM Punk in the latter's return match, Dominik was choked out by a female star.

Three days after the epic live event at the Madison Square Garden, WWE went to Toronto and Dominik Mysterio was present ringside as Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler.

In a freak moment, Shayna Baszler choked Dominik Mysterio out before Rhea Ripley took advantage of the distraction to pick up a sneaky win and defend her title.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

The crowd was obviously loving every minute of it when Dominik, WWE's most hated heel, was getting choked. However, he was the difference as Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler once again.

Baszler will be teaming up with Zoey Stark on the Day 1 edition of RAW to challenge Natalya and Tegan Nox to become the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Meanwhile, Ripley will put her title on the line against the hot new upstart Ivy Nile.

Dominik Mysterio's hilarious message to CM Punk after losing against him at the Madison Square Garden live event

Dominik Mysterio was given the distinct honor of welcoming CM Punk back into the ring at Madison Square Garden and was always going to lose to the Best in the World.

However, he has not exactly taken his defeat in good spirits as you might have expected.

Dominik hilariously mocked CM Punk by putting out a tweet saying, "The best in the world...and CM Punk."

You can check out Dominik Mysterio's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dominik has been praised for not only his vast improvement in character work in 2023, but he has been among WWE's biggest workhorses, wrestling more matches than all but a few superstars on the roster.

It is certainly true that he has come to his own as a superstar and he feels like one of the most important parts of The Judgment Day as a group.

Do you think there is any better heel than Dominik Mysterio in WWE currently? Sound off in the comments section below!