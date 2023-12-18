Rhea Ripley, the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW, has been showcasing her dominance in the women's division ever since capturing the championship at WrestleMania 39. However, recent reports suggest potential upcoming challenges for Ripley, particularly with the impending return of Liv Morgan.

Despite her recent legal turmoil, PWInsider reports that there are no changes in the plans for Liv Morgan, and she is expected to be involved in a high-profile feud upon her comeback heading towards WrestleMania 40. The report stated:

"Liv Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief in WWE was she would be back in by the build to #WrestleMania 40 and was very much in the mix for 'a high profile program.'" [H/T: PWInsider]

Fans are speculating that the 29-year-old star could potentially win the Women's Royal Rumble Match next year, setting the stage for a showdown against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

The two wrestlers also have a history as former tag team partners. And having been absent from television since her last appearance on the July 17th edition of WWE RAW, Morgan's potential comeback at Royal Rumble 2024 and a victorious return could position her to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

Despite the legal issues, Morgan continues to receive significant support from fans, which may play a pivotal role in her story. It remains to be seen how the narrative unfolds in the coming months, and whether Liv Morgan will emerge as the Women's World Champion on the grand stage of WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Murphy share a similar profile picture

The Eradicator and Buddy Matthews find themselves in separate wrestling promotions but continue to share a personal bond as a couple. Recently, fans noticed a striking similarity between the profile pictures of both wrestlers. In their respective profile pictures, Ripley and Matthews strike a similar pose, each holding their respective championship titles.

Many fans speculate that Ripley's choice of pose may be a nod to her partner, who is currently with AEW. Also, Buddy Matthews acknowledged the similarity on his social media account, sharing his reaction to the matching poses.

He expressed humor and appreciation, stating how both Rhea Ripley and himself look good in their respective pictures.

Besides the personal connection, both the stars have been doing great work in their respective promotions. It will be interesting to see if they will ever work together in the future in an on-screen capacity.

