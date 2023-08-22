Top WWE champion says she is happy after "finally leaving crappy a** Canada" 

WWE Superstar went unhinged to mention that she was happy to leave Canada after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The star in question here is the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who does not seem to break her heel character off-ring either.

The 21st August 2023 edition of RAW was hosted by the Videotron Centre (Centre Vidéotron) in Quebec City, Canada. The Stamford-based company has been touring Canada over the last week, where Ripley performed several times during live events and televised shows.

Mami went face-to-face with Candice LaRae on this week's Red brand and could do quick work over her opponent. However, Ripley's celebration was cut short by the return of Raquel Rodriguez, followed by an assault.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion asserted that she had been medically cleared to compete inside the ring and challenged The Judgment Day member for her title.

Given that The Nightmare received a massive heat and wild reception from Candian fans, playing into her heel persona, she sent a message on her Instagram story stating she was happy to leave the country and return to the United States with a lot of happiness:

"Finally leaving crappy a** Canada! Happiness!" - Ripley wrote.

Screengrab of The Nightmare's story.

Check out the uncensored story of the Judgment Day member here.

Rhea Ripley bodyslammed male WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW

The Women's World Champion took out one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, Kevin Owens, with a massive slam.

Last night on the Red brand, KO returned in front of his hometown and challenged Judgment Day in the main event. However, since Sami Zayn and Owens were outnumbered at the hands of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes joined the tag team champions.

During the contest, a spot appeared when the action between the teams also spilled to the ringside. The Prizefighter, who weighs nearly 266 lbs, became a victim of Rhea Ripley's power slam outside the ring.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Now that Ripley is set to defend her championship against Rodriguez on 2nd September at Payback, it will be exciting to see the two women rekindle the Last Woman Standing Match from 2020 NXT New Year's Evil.

Do you think Ripley can retain her WWE Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot