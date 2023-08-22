[WATCH] Rhea Ripley body slams 250+ lbs male WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley shocked the fans by body-slamming 250+ lbs male WWE Superstar.

The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are currently feuding with Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, with Cody Rhodes on the latter's side.

Followed by an injury, The Prizefighter made his massive return on this week's red brand in front of his hometown of Quebec City, Canada, at the Videotron Centre.

The tag team champions challenged any two of the members of Judgment Day to face them in the main event. However, during the bout, Sami and KO were outnumbered by the heel faction, which saw The American Nightmare as a part of the contest.

As the action between the two teams spilled outside the ring, Rhea Ripley showed her impressive strength when she power-slammed Kevin Owens. It should be noted that the former Universal Champion weighs nearly 266 pounds.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at WWE Payback 2023

The Eradicator faced Candice LaRae in a one-on-one match on RAW last night. But in an excellent old dominant fashion, Ripley defeated her opponent.

Post-match, Raquel Rodriguez made her return to the ring by attacking the Judgment Day member. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had been injured for several days and was told by the medical team that she was not fit for in-ring competition.

However, followed by the assault, Rodriguez took the microphone in her hand, revealed that she had been medically cleared, and challenged Mami for the title at Payback 2023.

Last time in 2021, Raquel outlasted Rhea Ripley in a brutal Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year's Evil. It remains to be seen whether she can do the same at the upcoming premium live event.

