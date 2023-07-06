Former WWE Superstar sends out heartbreaking appeal after losing "everything"

A single moment can change everything in someone's life, as a former WWE Superstar recently found out. The star, Danny Burch aka Martin Stone, sent out a heartbreaking appeal to fans after his accounts were hacked.

Burch was initially a part of WWE for a run between 2011 and 2014. He returned in 2015 and was eventually teamed up with Oney Lorcan. Together, they formed a formidable group but they only held the NXT Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

Eventually, after Lorcan was first released from WWE on November 4, 2021, the team was disbanded. Burch was also released on January 5, 2022. Since then he has been wrestling in the Indies.

Now, the star has sent out a tweet saying that it stung having to ask fans for financial help, but he needed it. He linked a GoFundMe to the tweet.

The star is obviously in a bad place right now

He shared what had happened in the GoFundMe as well. He said that his account had been hacked and as a result, he had lost everything that he had. His rent and a legal fee were both things that needed to be paid and asked for help from his fans.

"Worst thing I've ever had to do in my life, Is ask for help but I recently got my bank account hacked and lost everything. Impending rent and a legal fee that needs to be paid ASAP. any little helps," he wrote.

The star is in a difficult situation at the moment. No further details about the hack are available at this time.

