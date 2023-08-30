Former WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Becky Lynch following RAW

A former WWE Superstar sent a heartfelt message to Becky Lynch following WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch battled Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere on last night's edition of the red brand. Trish Stratus interfered during the match, but The Man overcame the odds. Lynch planted Stark with a Manhandle Slam through a table for the pinfall victory in the main event of RAW.

After her victory last night, Becky Lynch broke down while holding up an armband with Bray Wyatt's name written on it. She then told a story about how Wyatt helped her learn how to set up a table when she was the SmackDown Women's Champion after RAW went off the air.

"At TLC, even though he (Bray Wyatt) had a match, he was busy. He spent the whole afternoon helping me and showing me, and that is the kind of person that Windham was. And that night, I went crashing through the table, but tonight I sent two dopes crashing through the table. This one is for Windham," she said. [From 01:09 - 01:35]

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) took to Twitter and sent a heartfelt reaction to Becky Lynch's kind words about Bray Wyatt after WWE RAW.

Vince Russo on Becky Lynch breaking down while honoring Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commended the locker room for honoring Bray Wyatt during RAW.

The final moments of last night's show were very emotional for wrestling fans. Becky Lynch broke down while paying tribute to Bray Wyatt, and the wrestling world is still having a difficult time accepting the reality that he is gone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that it was very difficult for the locker room to pull off the shows this past week. He added that Lynch's reaction at the end of the show highlights how upset the roster is following Bray Wyatt's passing.

"At the end of the day, bro, I may make fun of promos, I may make fun of costumes, I may make fun of storylines, but at the end of the day, bro, I do know one thing. These are human beings, and for Becky, we saw how upset she was at the end of the show. And bro, for them to go through these shows off the heels like something like this is very, very difficult. We've got to remember they are human beings. You saw that with Becky at the end of this show." [50:31 - 51:20]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are scheduled to compete in a Steel Cage match this Saturday at Payback. It will be interesting to see what is next for The Man after her rivalry with Stratus is finished.

