Vince Russo commends Becky Lynch and WWE roster for their response after Bray Wyatt's death (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW went off the air with an emotional Becky Lynch putting up a "Bray" armband. While reviewing the show on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about the challenges the roster is currently going through and sent his support during these difficult times.

The wrestling world is mourning the death of Bray Wyatt, and most talents are visibly having a tough time dealing with the loss.

During this week's RAW review show on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo took some time to talk about how fans need to appreciate the talents' reaction to Wyatt's death.

The WWE roster had to work on TV merely hours after Bray Wyatt's passing, and Russo stressed that it wasn't an easy thing to do. The former WWE writer had the following to say about the stars and their response to the recent setback:

"This is the most important takeaway from the show, just so that you guys know. There was a scene in the very last few moments of the show where Becky Lynch held up Bray's armband, and then she started emotionally breaking down. You guys have to understand, you've got to understand this, bro because I experienced it many, many, many times. This entire locker room was hit with the death of Windham Rotunda, and it was a shock, and it came out of nowhere. The next day, three days later, they have got to go out to that ring and perform. You guys have no idea how difficult that is." [49:40 - 50:30]

"These are human beings" - Vince Russo on how WWE Superstars are having a tough time following Wyatt's passing

Vince Russo has been one of the more vocal critics in pro wrestling as he's never shied away from sharing his brutally honest take on WWE's product and the general state of the business.

Russo was aware of the heat he got for his opinions and did not regret sharing his thoughts about talents, their promos, characters, and in-ring work.

The veteran writer clarified that while he might joke around with his comments, he realized that professional wrestlers were also human beings affected by losing a loved one and a colleague. Vince Russo said that Becky Lynch's reaction at the end of RAW portrayed the current mood backstage, and he empathized with the people in WWE.

"At the end of the day, bro, I may make fun of promos, I may make fun of costumes, I may make fun of storylines, but at the end of the day, bro, I do know one thing. These are human beings, and for Becky, we saw how upset she was at the end of the show. And bro, for them to go through these shows off the heels like something like this is very, very difficult. We've got to remember they are human beings. You saw that with Becky at the end of this show." [50:31 - 51:20]

