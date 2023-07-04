Former WWE Superstar sends a message about Cody Rhodes after RAW appearance

Cody Rhodes came to the latest episode of Monday Night RAW to interrupt World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with a roar from the audience. Fans are evidently into The American Nightmare’s "Kingdom" song by Downstait.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae had a special message for Rhodes’ entrance after the Baltimore crowd carried over the UK crowd‘s trend of singing his theme song on tonight’s RAW.

Since the WWE Universe never misses out on the iconic pop of screaming “Wooaahh” to Rhodes’ entrance every time, it is believed that the former AEW TNT Champion receives a louder reception time again in every city and country.

Summer Rae also had the same opinion stating that Cody Rhodes’ entrance feels special and big anywhere worldwide.

“Cody’s entrance is special. In every random city around the country, just feels big,” Rae wrote.

On the red brand, Rhodes started to talk about SummerSlam before being interrupted by his former rival, Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate retreated after being taken out by Cody Cutter.

It remains to be seen whether the Stamford-based company’s creative has plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

