Former WWE Superstar set to have a biopic made on her

An ambitious biopic on former WWE Superstar Kavita Devi has been announced recently. The film will be centered around her weightlifting and powerlifting career.

Kavita Devi debuted in WWE in 2017. After a brief stint with the promotion, she was released in 2021 during the talents cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Times of India, the rights have been acquired by producers Pretty Aggarwal and Zeeshan Ahmad. The film is currently in the early stages and is still being written. While the film will likely be produced for Indian movie screens, it can also roll out on foreign markets. However, nothing in that regard has been confirmed.

Talking about her decision to make the movie, producer Pretty Aggarwal stated that Kavita Devi's life has been inspiring and that she has shown a lot of courage.

"Her whole life has been very inspiring. In every stage of her life, she showed a lot of courage to fight all the odds and proved her ability to win. WWE has always been considered a male bastion. Later many women from around the world started taking an interest in it and professionally started participating in it. But still, there was no female representation from India."

The producer added that Kavita proved her mettle and showed that Indian women are no less.

Kavita Devi's history in WWE and her relationship with The Great Khali

Kavita made her debut in WWE NXT on July 13, 2017, where she was announced as one of the participants in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the first round by Dakota Kai.

On April 8, 2018, Kavita made her WrestleMania debut and competed in the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal but was eliminated by Sarah Logan. On May 19, 2021, she was released from the company as part of the budget cuts.

The Great Khali and Kavita shared a special bond. Before signing for WWE, she was trained under Khali and competed in the independent circuit under the name of Hard KD. She was also a part of Khali's Continental Wrestling Entertainment as Kavita from 2016 to 2017.

