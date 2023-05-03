In a truly surprising turn of events, DDT Pro Wrestling announced earlier today that a former WWE Superstar will soon be competing for one of its most prestigious titles.

The current DDT Universal Champion, Tetsuya Endo, defended his title against MAO at the Mega Max Bump event in Yokohama, Japan.

After the contest, a mysterious vignette aired, revealing that a former WWE Superstar will be competing for the title on July 23rd at the iconic Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. The identity of the mystery superstar was not revealed.

World Wrestling Entertainment has previously put on events at Sumo Hall, most notably in 2015 when Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston, as well as Finn Balor, defeating Kevin Owens to become the new NXT Champion.

Arguably the biggest Japanese performer working for World Wrestling Entertainment today is Shinsuke Nakamura, who signed with the company back in 2016 after carving out an iconic career for himself in his native country.

While the former Intercontinental Champion has had some success in the promotion, New Japan star Rocky Romero recently told Comedy Store Wrestling that Nakamura is on par with his fellow countryman, Muta, who was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Muta was super successful in WCW and NWA. I would say Nakamura's probably the next [one or] probably even bigger in a way because the scale is bigger now. But they've barely scratched the surface of what they could do with him," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

After recently being drafted to Monday Night RAW, and with a new World Heavyweight title up for grabs, many fans are hoping that The King of Strong Style will be the first to capture the new belt.

