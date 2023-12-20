Former WWE Superstar set to face Matt Cardona in 'Ultimate Match of Death'

Mark your calendars for January 13, 2024, wrestling fans! Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is slated to lock horns with a former WWE Superstar in a brutal showdown that promises to be both savage and spectacular.

Cardona's opponent is none other than EC3. The 40-year-old secured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a thrilling Bullrope match at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show on August 27, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Matt Cardona, the former NWA heavyweight champ, relinquished his title due to an injury at Alwayz Ready in June 2022. Twice, the former WWE United States Champion tried to snatch his gold back, but the championship kept slipping through his fingers.

The National Wrestling Alliance's upcoming event, Paranoia, will be headlined by an "Ultimate Match of Death" between the reigning NWA World Heavyweight Champion and the self-proclaimed "Deathmatch King."

The December 19 edition of NWA Powerrr saw a major twist in the EC3-Cardona feud. The former WWE star scoffed at Indy God's Deathmatch challenge. Instead, the champion unleashed a masterstroke - the Ultimate Match of Death, a vicious bout where the fate of the NWA title will be hanging in the balance and survival is the only escape.

Matt Cardona took credit for reportedly stolen WWE property

The former US Champion has taken full responsibility for a recent mishap that happened in the WWE. The Stamford-based promotion and Slim Jim were cooking up a sizzling partnership. "Fast Meat," the custom Nissan Z that fueled LA Knight's Fastlane entrance, was the cherry on top.

However, someone stole the spicy whip, leaving Slim Jim fuming and putting the Los Angeles Police Department on the hunt. Adding an unexpected layer to the situation, Matt Cardona has publicly claimed responsibility for the incident.

"It was me," Cardona wrote.

Check out the former WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Only time will tell if The Indy God defeats EC3 to win back the title.

