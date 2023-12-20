Matt Cardona takes credit after WWE property is reportedly stolen

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder has taken responsibility for a recent mishap.

WWE and Slim Jim have had a successful partnership in recent months, after their famous association in the past. Slim Jim even unveiled a custom Nissan Z, dubbed "Fast Meat" for branding purposes, which was notably used by LA Knight while arriving at the Fastlane event.

However, the valuable asset has now mysteriously disappeared, prompting Slim Jim to report the theft to the Los Angeles Police Department. In a humorous twist, Matt Cardona has amusingly claimed responsibility for the incident.

"It was me," Cardona wrote.

Should anyone have information regarding the car's location, they are encouraged to share details with the Los Angeles Police Department via www.lacrimestoppers.org/.

Matt Cardona spoke about his potential return to WWE

Matt Cardona has established himself on the independent circuit ever since his departure from WWE in 2020.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former Intercontinental Champion addressed rumors of a possible return at the Royal Rumble. Cardona said that he didn't know anything regarding any such plans. However, he expressed his readiness, and believed that the fan response would be immense if were to make a comeback.

"No (laughs)! Maybe! I don't know! Who knows? Listen, I'm always ready, right, and I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit, whether it would be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place will go nuts. I honestly believe that. So, we will see. I'm always ready, but currently, I'm booked for the Jericho Cruise. So, they've got to decide quickly," Cardona said.

It'll be intriguing to see if the Stamford-based company chooses to sign the Indy God anytime soon.

