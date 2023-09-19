Former WWE Superstar set to give retirement speech at upcoming wrestling event

A former WWE Superstar is set to give his retirement at an upcoming wrestling event.

Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE, is set to give a speech about his retirement on the September 19th edition of NWA Powerrr. The former champion has had an impressive career in professional wrestling, but it came to an end at the hands of EC3 last month.

EC3 battled Tyrus for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, with the stipulation being that the big man would have to retire from in-ring competition if he lost the match. Tyrus gave it everything he had but EC3 picked up the victory at NWA 75 Night 2 and ended the 50-year-old's career.

NWA has announced that Tyrus will make a retirement speech on tomorrow's episode of Powerrr on the promotion's YouTube channel. Tyrus has made it known that he'd like to stay in NWA following his retirement as a wrestler.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Tyrus comments on his final match

Tyrus praised EC3 and quoted Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in a message shared on social media following his final match.

The former superstar held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for 288 days before finally losing it to EC3 last month. Following the loss, the former superstar took to social media to reflect on his career.

He noted that he trained with EC3 over the years and praised him as the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The veteran quoted Kevin Nash and spoke about how the end of his career was a bittersweet moment for him.

"Passing the sweetest prize in this sport to a brother is the bitter sweet great moment. My reign is over bitter … my time has come bitter … @therealec3 knowing this man training with man bleeding with man lady [sic] and gentleman … @nwa world heavyweight champion @therealec3 and to quote the legend @RealKevinNash “it too sweet!!!”#nuffsaid," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tyrus never captured a title in WWE but went on to have a successful career outside of the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the veteran has to say on tomorrow's episode of NWA Powerrr.

Did you enjoy the Brodus Clay character in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.