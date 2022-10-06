Former WWE Superstar on how Shane McMahon helped him backstage 

Former WWE Superstar Duke "The Dumpster" Droese has revealed that Shane McMahon was the man behind his Monday Night RAW vignettes.

Shane O'Mac became known to wrestling fans during the tail end of the 90s, for his heel work alongside his dastardly father. His high-flying antics and death-defying stunts even took him to the odd-title reign during his various tenures in the family business. However, Shane's in-ring exploits were not his only duties within the company.

During a recent interview with The A2TheK Wrestling show, former WWE Superstar Duke "The Dumpster" Droese discussed some of the other duties that Shane O'Mac carried out behind the scenes. When asked about the promotional vignettes that aired featuring The Dumpster, he noted that it was Shane's idea. He went on to state that the young McMahon was working in all aspects of the company at the time in an effort to learn the business.

"Shane McMahon, he produced them. When I flew up to do my vingettes he came to pick me up and I rode around with him all day. He was working at the studio then. At that point, I think Shane was working in all the different aspects of the company one-by-one, y'know?" he said (5:25 - 5:46)

The Dumpster would work for the World Wrestling Federation between 1994 and 1996. He would also feature in the "Gimmick Battle Royal" at 2001's WrestleMania X7.

When was Shane McMahon's last WWE appearance?

Shane McMahon was quietly released from his WWE duties in February 2022 following his much-criticised role in the Royal Rumble match.

It was in this match that the Demon Seed would make his last on-screen appearance for the company. He would return at number 28 in the 2022 men's Rumble match, to the ire of the fanbase. McMahon was eliminated by "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who went on to win the match.

Though various outlets did report that WWE had future on-screen booking plans for Shane, these were scrapped given his supposed poor handling of the Rumble match.

What did you think of Duke's Shane McMahon story? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes