“No one has struggled like her”- Former WWE Superstar shares emotional message with Liv Morgan

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan got emotional while talking about Liv Morgan's recent title victory.

Liv Morgan sent shockwaves through the wrestling community as she clinched the Money in the Bank briefcase at the premium live event and went on to cash in the contract on Ronda Rousey on the same night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sarah Logan made her main roster debut alongside Liv Morgan, teared up while talking about the biggest victory of her former partner's career. Speaking on WWE The Bump, Sarah stated that no one is more deserving than Liv after everything she has been through:

"I know WWE did that fantastic documentary about Liv's life but like, no one has a past like her. No one has struggled like her. No one is going to appreciate this more than she does. It's just a non-factor, no one can be as grateful as she is. I think she's having a hard time explaining to people just how grateful she is because she doesn't feel deserving. She doesn't feel it, but there's no one who deserves it more than her. I'm so happy for her." (from 17:55 to 18:28)

Liv Morgan also commented on her victory at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan's also had an emotional response after her victory against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. The SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she is overwhelmed by the recent turn of events and is trying to soak it all in:

"I've wanted this in my entire life and nothing but this. Not knowing if you'll ever have it, and suddenly, you have it in your hands. So much to grasp and so much to wrap my head around. It's so overwhelming. I'm like, Oh my gosh. Well now I have it, it's insane and I'm trying to soak it all in but I'm drowning in it." (from 19:12 to 19:36)

Liv's first title defense could come at the company's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. As per recent reports, the former NXT Star is set to face Ronda Rousey in a singles match.

Liv was also in action on RAW this week where she teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Carmella and Natalya. After an exhilirating match, Morgan picked up a victory for her team.

