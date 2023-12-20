Former WWE Superstar shares same feeling like Rhea Ripley about Christmas

The former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez recently reacted to Rhea Ripley's comment about hating Christmas.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator was seen hitting the Christmas trees on her way during The Judgment Day's entrance. JD McDonagh faced R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the latest edition of the red brand, which was won by the latter.

Following the event, Ripley took to Twitter to react to a video clip by Sportskeeda Wrestling as she expressed her hatred towards the festival of Christmas.

"I hate Christmas," Rhea Ripley shared.

Responding to The Eradicator's comment, Ricardo Rodriguez mentioned that he was also not a fan of the festival and hates to celebrate it.

"Dude, Hard Same lol," Ricardo Rodriguez shared.

Check out Ricardo Rodriguez's tweet and Rhea Ripley's comment below:

Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley for her recent segment on WWE RAW

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Rhea Ripley for her recent segment on RAW.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned the lack of seriousness in The Eradicator's performance as he recalled the brawl between her and Ivy Nile. He stated how Nile could easily lift Ripley up on her shoulders during the heated brawl.

The veteran further added that one should not compare Ripley to the legendary wrestler Chyna.

"If you didn't think it was a comedy act, all you had to do was look at that spot with Ivy and Rhea Ripley when she got Ripley up on her shoulders. Can you imagine Chyna doing that? That's what people don't understand. After watching that tonight, don't ever compare this girl to Chyna. Ivy's got her up on the shoulders, her face is fully exposed, Rhea is doing all this like Wilma Flintstone rather than just cracking her in the face. Don't ever make the analogy with Rhea Ripley and Chyna again. You can watch all the times Chyna was on RAW, and never once did she act like a clown," Vince Russo said.

You can watch the full podcast below:

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day in the near future.

