Former WWE Superstar shares a message after winning a title

A former WWE Superstar recently won a championship title on another wrestling promotion. Following the win, they left a message for everyone on social media.

Cassie Lee, FWA Peyton Reyce in WWE, returned to the squared circle last week following the birth of her son. The former Women's Tag Team Champion teamed up with Harley Cameron to take on the team of Jessica Troy and Lena Kross in her return match. In her second match, she competed in a gauntlet match for the vacant WSW Women’s Championship. In the match featuring herself, Aysha, Harley Cameron, Jessica Troy, and Lena Kross, the former WWE Superstar eliminated the latter two names to become the champion.

Following the title win, Cassie Lee took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with the championship belt. In the caption to the post, she called herself a winner.

"Winners win [star-struck emoji] @WSWWrestlingAUS," she wrote.

Cassie Lee seems to be in great shape. It was evident in the match as well. The return of the 30-year-old Australian has started a buzz in the wrestling world. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for her.

Cassie Lee gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year

Cassie Lee's husband and former AEW star Shawn Spears announced the arrival of their child in January shortly after he was born.

After his return match in AEW last year, Spears addressed the crowd as he talked about the demise of his mother. In the same promo, he revealed the pregnancy of his wife.

"On this Mother’s day, she (Shawn's mother) was the very first person to know that I was going to be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian angel looking over my soon to be beautiful baby boy." Spears said.

Shawn Spears is currently signed under a contract with AEW. His wife, Cassie Lee, has had great success in WWE and Impact. Similarly, Cassie may soon make her way back to a bigger promotion than WSW.

