Former WWE Superstar Shawn Michaels sends out interesting reaction following NXT No Mercy

WWE personalities such as Shawn Michaels, Fit Finlay, and Matt Bloom have recently reacted to the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

The premium live event saw some of the best matches, including Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes and Iljo Dragunov, Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams, and many more. All the superstars were seen putting in their best efforts, and thus were able to showcase a huge event. Fans from all around the world have also sent out some interesting reactions following the event.

Taking to social media, Shawn, Finlay, and Bloom, amongst many others, have appreciated the event and the way all the superstars performed.

Michaels spoke highly of the WWE Superstars, as he mentioned how well they performed in the event.

"What an incredible night! Full of surprises and jaw dropping moments, I couldn’t be prouder of our talent at NXT! They aren’t just the future, they are the now! See you all Tuesday on USA!"

Check out Shawn Michaels' tweet below:

WWE personalities Fit Finlay, and Matt Bloom also appreciated the premium live event

WWE personalities Fit Finlay, and Matt Bloom also appreciated the NXT No Mercy Premium Live event, and the performance of all the superstars involved.

Taking to social media, Finlay and Bloom mentioned how proud they are of all the young talents of NXT for putting out such a brilliant performance. Fit also added how proud he is of all the stars for putting in their hard work and efforts.

What a night we @WWENXT had in Bakersfield CA I’m proud off all our young Woman and Men #NoMercy was wild. Congrats to all involved. You only get out what you put in! And I know the effort you all put in.

Check out Fit Finlay's tweet below:

Check out Bloom's tweet here on this link.

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for the NXT Superstars in the near future.

