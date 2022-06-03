Former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin set to face off against Roman Reigns’ cousin at The Wrestling Showcase (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin (Steve Cutler) has his hands full in the first round of The Wrestling Showcase against the cousin of Roman Reigns.

Current IMPACT Wrestling Superstar Steve Maclin recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Kevin Kellam to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Kellam exclusively revealed to Maclin that he would be facing Roman Reigns' cousin, former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu, in the first round of The Wrestling Showcase.

While this appeared to catch Maclin off-guard, he certainly seemed prepared for the challenge.

"I guess I'm just gonna get ready and go watch some of his stuff," Steve Maclin said. "We've met a few times on the indies in the back and kind of had chats here and there and well we planned on seeing each other but this is news to me. This is great that we get to do it here in the tournament." [Timestamp: 8:20 - 8:34]

Jacob Fatu is the cousin of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

Jacob Fatu is part of the Anoa'i family. His father is Sam Fatu, better known as The Tonga Kid.

Although WWE has taken multiple looks at Jacob Fatu over the years, for some reason, they never tried to sign him to a deal.

This certainly seems like their loss as The Samoan Werewolf has become a huge star for Major League Wrestling, and he is also competing in Game Changer Wrestling. The imposing size of Fatu would have been the perfect addition to Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction in WWE.

While Maclin certainly seems prepared to face Fatu, he best not take him lightly, or he might not make it out of the first round of The Wrestling Showcase.

September 3rd LIVE on FITE.TV at 3pm CST. The Wrestling Showcase, 1 day 8 man tournament with several more big names: Killer Kross, John Morrison, Tony Neese, Jacob Fatu, and more. Get tickets and info: thewrestlingshowcase.com.

