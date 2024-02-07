Former WWE Superstar takes hilarious shots at Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is out of WWE and its new parent company, just like that, and longtime executive John Laurinaitis is also done for good. The 78-year-old now continues to deal with the fallout from his latest controversy.

The sports and entertainment pioneer has been the butt of many jokes after the details from his private life were revealed in a new lawsuit by a former WWE employee, who alleges McMahon is guilty of sex trafficking, among other offenses.

One of Janel Grant's accusations revolved around a sexual encounter involving feces. Missy Hyatt utilized a "Marked Safe" image on social media to take a jab at McMahon over the alleged incident:

"Marked Safe From Vince McMahon taking a s**t on my head during a threesome," the graphic reads.

The First Lady of Wrestling also posted a graphic that led to a lot of interesting replies this week, comparing McMahon's WCW purchase to his scandal money. Reports were that the total price in the end was $4.2 million for the #2 pro wrestling company at that time.

The 1999 Royal Rumble winner has already spent what appears to be more than $20 million on hush money and will likely be ordered to pay a lot more before everything is settled. Hyatt poked fun at McMahon's investments on X:

"Vince paid more money for s*x than he did for WCW," the graphic reads.

WWE Legend felt weird around Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

Former WWE bosses Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are gone from the company after the recent allegations of sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, and other charges in a lawsuit filed against them. McMahon and Laurinaitis were clearly close friends, at least based on the details of the suit.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell says he always felt "weird vibes" when interacting with one of the two. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former Zeb Colter said he did not like being around McMahon and Laurinaitis when they were together.

"These guys are out there, man, really. I can stand next to you guys and be okay, but get Vince and John Laurinaitis in the same room, and I've been there too, and I was about to jump through my skin, but didn't know why. I thought, 'What, are you such a wussy you can't even talk to them?' That's what I was thinking. No, because I was getting all these weird vibes coming off of them from both sides. I just can't explain that," he said. [From 32:53 – 33:28]

The latest McMahon - Laurinaitis scandal has also had a big impact on another star. WWE reportedly had plans for Brock Lesnar to return at the Royal Rumble, but that changed when rumors surfaced that he'd been referenced in the lawsuit. WWE seemingly distanced themselves from The Beast Incarnate, and his WrestleMania 40 status is up in the air.

