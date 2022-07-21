"We went out to dinner that night" - Former WWE Superstar talks about his last interaction with Eddie Guerrero

Former WWE Superstar Mr.Kennedy (a.k.a. Ken Anderson) recalls his last interaction with Eddie Guerrero.

Eddie Guerrero was a fan favorite for years. Latino Heat is adored by fans and respected by his peers for the work he puts forth every week. After losing the United States title, he began feuding with Brock Lesnar. In 2004, he defeated Lesnar at No Way out to win his first WWE Championship.

Unfortunately, Eddie tragically passed away a few weeks before competing at Survivor Series 2005. In his last match, he defeated Mr.Kennedy on SmackDown to qualify for Survivor Series.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Kennedy talked about his last interaction with the late superstar:

"I remember telling him to calm down in the beginning. We did some chain wrestling. I remember I was scrambling to get to the ropes quickly to break and I remember him telling me just to calm down, you don't have to go so quickly there." (From 39:09 - 39:26)

Kennedy spoke about the spot from their match and what the two superstars did after the event.

"When we were talking through the match I was supposed to hit him with the chair in the end and I remember he said like 'bring it, hit me with it'.. and I hit him with it and we got backstage and he was like maybe a little too much. But then we went out to dinner that night, I was actually riding with him and Benoit at the time and we went to a steakhouse." (From 39:29 - 39:54)

In November 2005, Eddie Guerrero passed away after he was found unconscious in a hotel. After his death, Randy Orton replaced him at Survivor Series when RAW faced SmackDown. Orton also became the sole survivor of the match.

Eddie Guerrero was supposed to face Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 22

The Latino Heat was a gifted talent. He quickly won over the fans and established himself as one of the biggest faces in the company. Even after feuding with Rey Mysterio, fans went back to cheering for him during his feud with Batista.

Shawn Michaels was the face of Monday Night RAW during mid 2000s. After his feud with Hulk Hogan, the Showstopper began working as a top competitor for the WWE Championship. However, Vince McMahon had different plans for both superstars.

According to several rumors at that time, Michaels and Guerrero were supposed to feud with each other for WrestleMania 22. In April 2005, Michaels from RAW faced Kurt Angle from SmackDown at WrestleMani 21. A similar bout was set to happen before Eddie Guerrero's tragic death.

It would have been interesting to see the two superstars go head-to-head at The Showcase of Immortals. Michaels instead faced Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match.

