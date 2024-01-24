Former WWE Superstar teases potential Royal Rumble return; calls himself Battle Royal King

A former WWE Superstar recently teased a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2024. The name in question has referred to himself as the ''Battle Royal King'' on social media ahead of the premium live event.

The 37-year-old was part of the company for nearly nine years before he was released during budget cuts in 2021. His last in-ring action was a singles match against Chad Gable on SmackDown in 2020, ten months before his release from the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Mojo Rawley.

2017 was perhaps the best year in the career of the former 24/7 Champion. Rawley started the year by winning a Battle Royal to qualify for the Royal Rumble match. However, he was eliminated by Braun Strowman. He also won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 later that year.

Mojo took to X to share a self-boasting message and tease a potential return at the upcoming premium live event. He reshared a post about his Battle Royal win on an episode of SmackDown to qualify for the 2017 edition of the Rumble match. Rawley further claimed to have won three different Battle Royals that year.

"Fun fact: I won 3 Battle Royals that year. #BattleRoyalKing," wrote Mojo Rawley.

Mojo Rawley has been away from any in-ring action following his departure from WWE. However, his recent tweet might hint at a potential return. It will be interesting to see if he ever makes a return to the wrestling promotion.

Former WWE Superstar claims to have unfinished business in professional wrestling

After parting ways with the company, Mojo Rawley established his own business and has not bothered about returning to the squared circle.

However, in an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Rawey stated that he still wanted to compete inside the ring. He also talked about how a major lung injury caused by COVID took him out:

"Yeah, I kind of want to do it all. I had that nasty lung injury from COVID that took me out before I finished everything I wanted to do in-ring. So there’s definitely a lot of in-ring stuff I still want to do as a competitor, but you know how it is with pro wrestling. I want to bundle it all together," he said.

It will certainly be a massive shock if Mojo Rawley indeed makes a return to WWE at the Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

