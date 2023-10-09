Former WWE Superstar thought he was going to be like The Rock before he knew about his controversial gimmick

A former WWE Superstar thought his controversial gimmick would make him as big a star as The Rock.

Muhammad Hassan will forever be considered one of the most controversial characters ever produced in the WWE. He was the brainchild of Vince McMahon. Hence, big things were expected of him.

Hassan made his WWE debut in 2004 and the timing couldn't have been more wrong. It was after the 9/11 attacks, and the global audience seemingly were not willing to accept an arab guy as the top star in the company. Despite feuding with some big names like The Undertaker, Hassan failed to get over, and was eventually released by the company.

Surprisingly enough, the person portraying the character was an Italian wrestler named Marc Copani, and he recently did an interview with The False Finish where he revealed that he thought he was going to be like The Rock.

"I thought I was going to be like The Rock," he said.

However, when he found out about his controversial gimmick, he couldn't say no.

"You don't say no to a character.....I would never imagine a character like this would have flown today, but back then, it wasn't so outrageous." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It would've been amazing to see what would have happened to Muhammad Hassan's character if it had been presented at the right time.

The Rock reacted to his second match ever

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He had achieved almost everything in the wrestling business before he left to pursue other projects outside the company.

Although he is a megastar now, it is hard to imagine what he was like when he first started in professional wrestling. A video recently did the rounds that showed footage of The Great One in his second-ever match. The Brahma Bull also took a second to respond to it.

"Incredible you’re able to see this inside footage. Wow. This was my second match ever. 24hrs earlier I had my first match ever in Corpus Christi 👊🏾 God Bless Chris Candido 🕊️," he posted.

Check out his tweet here.

Screengrab of Rock's tweet

