The Rock shares heartwarming message as rare match footage emerges

The Rock shared a heartfelt reaction to a WWE fan sending him rare footage from early in his career.

The Great One made his shocking return to the company on the September 15th edition of SmackDown. Pat McAfee kicked off the show in Denver and got a tremendous reaction from the crowd. Former United States Champion Austin Theory interrupted and got booed out of the building.

The People's Champion then showed up and got the entire arena to mock Theory. He then connected with The People's Elbow on Theory, and then McAfee delivered one of his own as well to end the segment.

A wrestling fan took to social media today to share a screenshot of a match between The Rock and Chris Candido early in his career. The 10-time world champion reacted to the photo and said that this was actually from his 2nd match ever, and his first match occurred just a day prior. He then said kind words about his opponent in the match, Chris Candido, who tragically passed away in 2005.

"Incredible you’re able to see this inside footage. Wow. This was my second match ever. 24hrs earlier I had my first match ever in Corpus Christi 👊🏾 God Bless Chris Candido 🕊️," he posted.

The Rock reveals that his dream match against Roman Reigns almost happened at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock stopped by The Pat McAfee Show before his appearance on SmackDown last month. He claimed that the match against Roman Reigns almost happened at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Solo Sikoa interfered in the match to ensure that The Tribal Chief retained the title.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last month, the 51-year-old disclosed that he almost battled Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but plans never came to fruition. However, he added that the match could still take place at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia:

"We can have the match, but what can we do for the fans in the business? ...WrestleMania isnt the end but beginning of something bigger. We got close, but we couldn't nail what that thing was. So we put our pencils down. There's a Merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's a WrestleMania in Philadelphia," he said.

Roman Reigns has been dominant as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and it could require a legend such as The Rock to dethrone him. It will be fascinating to see if the dream match takes place at WrestleMania 40 next year.

