Former WWE Superstar threatens to tell Randy Orton that his finisher has been stolen

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, threatened to tell Randy Orton that independent wrestler Brandon Kirk stole his RKO finisher.

Cardona was released by WWE in 2020 and has been wrestling on the independent circuit since then. He has wrestled for All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and prominently for Game Changer Wrestling.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently teamed up with Steph De Lander to defeat Brandon and Kasey Kirk at GCW Cage Of Survival 2. During the match, Brandon hit a cutter on Cardona and posted the video of it on his Twitter account.

Cardona then threatened to tell Randy Orton about Kirk stealing his finisher.

"I'm telling my good personal friend Randy (you know him as Randy Orton) that you did his move without permission," Cardona wrote.

Cardona has been quite successful during his run on the independent circuit. He currently holds at least seven championships, including the HOG Heavyweight Championship, SCX Championship, and AIW Absolute Championship.

Randy Orton has been out of action for more than a year

Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May 2022 because of a back injury. There were varying reports about his injury, and it was even considered very serious since there were talks about retirement.

However, a recent report revealed that Orton could be returning sometime this year, possibly this summer or at the end of 2023. "Cowboy" Bob Orton provided an update on his son's recovery in an interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge.

"He's training," 'Cowboy' said. "We'll see what happens. I don't know if he feels like going back or when it feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he's pretty well taken care of, I don't think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to. Randy will do what Randy's going to do." (h/t Fightful)

Randy Orton has done everything in his long WWE career. He was having a lot of fun teaming up with Matt Riddle before his injury, but it seems that all the RKOs his body went through over the years have caught up with him. However, there's a good chance The Viper will be able to go out on his own terms.

Would you like to see Orton back in WWE and have one last run before retiring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

