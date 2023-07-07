Former WWE Superstar has a three-word reaction to Matt Cardona mocking ECW

A former WWE Superstar reacted to Matt Cardona who recently mocked ECW.

Bully Ray was one of the top stars in ECW during the company's peak days. His tenure with the company lasted from 1995 to 1999. During this time, he won the ECW World Tag Team Championship eight times with D-Von Dudley.

Given that this is where it all started for Bully Ray, it should come as no surprise that he has a fond attachment to ECW. Hence, when someone tries to mock the company, he tends to become a bit protective.

Recently, Matt Cardon tweeted a picture with the ECW which seemed to mock the brand. He captioned the picture as follows:

"ALL HAIL THE DEATHMATCH KING!"

Bully Ray wasn't going to remain quiet and replied with his own picture and a caption that read:

"Cool story bro."

Matt Cardona mentioned what it would take for him to sign with WWE

Ever since he left WWE, Matt Cardona has reinvented himself. He has become one of the most sought-after stars in the indies and has wrestled for several promotions over the years.

His performance on the indies has led many fans to wonder when he will return to WWE. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cardona mentioned that it will take a lot to get him to sign with WWE, but he's open to having the conversation.

"I love the freedom, I love controlling my schedule. When you’re in WWE or AEW, you don’t get to make your own schedule. I’d be lying if I said I never want to work at Madison Square Garden again or I never wanted another WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. If I get those phone calls, I’ll have that conversation. But I’m making the most money I’ve ever made, I’m having the most fun, and I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been. So it would take a lot to get me to sign." [H/T Fightful]

Given his rise in popularity over the past few years, it won't be easy for WWE to sign Cardona now.

