"Pushed too far to the top too quick" - Former WWE Superstar on why it took so long to turn Roman Reigns heel (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has risen to the top of WWE and is at the top of his game. He found his true calling as a heel, but what took it so long? Especially after The Tribal Chief had been receiving mixed responses at best, as a babyface.

According to Al Snow, it always takes time to build a character like this. The former WWE Superstar feels Reigns was forced to develop during his main event push, instead of before it. He elaborated on this, mentioning how the physical side of things in wrestling is easier to learn than the emotional side.

Snow said the following about Roman Reigns' delayed character change during an interview for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards:

"All professional wrestlers are incredible athletes. Amazing high-level athletes. And so doing the physicality, doing the moves is not that hard to learn. It's knowing and projecting who you are that now allows an audience to connect with you emotionally, and that takes time," said Al Snow. "Unfortunately for Roman Reigns, he was pushed too far to the top too quick, and he had to develop in the public eye. But now, you can see that he's got his legs up underneath him and really knows who he is and what he's about," he added. [5:33-6:11]

Roman Reigns to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38

Provided Brock Lesnar leaves Madison Square Garden with his title, Roman Reigns will have the chance to win his fourth WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. The two of them will face off in a Winner Take All Unification Match, in what is being billed as the biggest bout in the history of The Show of Shows.

This will be another milestone for The Tribal Chief, who is on the run of a lifetime.

