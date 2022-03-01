Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after WWE RAW - Dream match for Edge, Sasha Banks to challenge for title

WrestleMania 38 is less than five weeks away, and following WWE RAW, the card is shaping up nicely. While a few matches were confirmed for the event beforehand, two more have been added to the card, and several others have been teased.

The two-night extravaganza is set for April 2nd and 3rd at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Six matches have been announced for WrestleMania 38 so far, with four of them being confirmed for a specific night.

Edge's dream match with AJ Styles was confirmed following RAW. The Rated-R Superstar turned heel at the end of the episode and decimated The Phenomenal One. Meanwhile, Carmella and Queen Zelina accepted Sasha Banks and Naomi's challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 38, as of the very beginning of March:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Championship [NIGHT 1] Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - RAW Women's Championship [NIGHT 1] Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul [NIGHT 1] Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) - Winner Take All Unification Match for both world titles [NIGHT 2] Edge vs. AJ Styles [TBD] Carmella and Queen Zelina (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship [TBD]

What other matches will WWE add to WrestleMania 38?

WWE @WWE



has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! "What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean ... I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back." @austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! "What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean ... I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back."@austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! https://t.co/71V3YAG32G

As mentioned above, WWE teased several matches for WrestleMania 38 on RAW. Vince McMahon returned to our screens to hype his interview with Pat McAfee on Thursday. The two are expected to start a 'Mania feud during it.

Kevin Owens continued his relentless bashing of Texas on the show, which may culminate with the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Meanwhile, Damian Priest turned heel after losing the United States Championship to Finn Balor. A rematch between the pair is likely for The Show of Shows.

On the SmackDown side of things, Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville is pretty much set in stone. The latter might be for the Intercontinental Championship unless Ricochet wins the title from Zayn this week.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy