Former WWE Superstar was "very very devastated" after gimmick change (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE Superstar, a specific change in creative direction upset him tremendously, especially considering he had to give up his Luchador mask.

The superstar is none other than Cinta de Oro, who had a decade-long run in the Stamford-based promotion as Sin Cara. While he is more famous for his masked character, he also had a run as Hunico, where he did not cover his face. Despite a solid fanbase, he was never properly pushed to the top and only won the tag team titles on NXT once.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Cinta de Oro explained that he was not particularly happy when he had to transition to Hunico and give up his mask.

"I was, honestly, I was very, very devastated, 'cause I had never wrestled without a mask in my career, and I was like, where am I gonna go from here, you know? After this happens, where is my career going? Am I gonna get a push? Am I gonna be pushed to the side?" [17:29 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar felt "out of place" without his mask

The importance of a Luchador's mask cannot be understated, as is evident from the star's words.

Adding to his previous comments, he said:

"Without a mask, I felt like I was naked. I didn't feel it was me. I felt like I was out of place. It was a good time at the same time; it was a great learning experience, but now that I got back under the mask in 2013, it becomes a part of you." [6:42 onwards]

Leaving WWE in 2019, the 46-year-old appeared at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's annual Guerra de Titanes. Cinta de Oro has been performing in the Mexican independent circuit since then.

