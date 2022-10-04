Former WWE Superstar describes how an interaction with Vince McMahon led to formation of popular tag team

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (real name Scott Garland) recently recalled how a chance encounter with former Chairman Vince McMahon led to the formation of his popular tag team with Brian Christopher (aka Grand Master Sexay), Too Much.

Scotty and Brian were paired together as 'Too Much' in the lead-up to a tag team battle royal at WrestleMania XIV in 2998. The duo were a regular tag team ever since. The following year, the team changed its name to 'Too Cool.'

Speaking on the Wrestling With Johners podcast, Scott recalled how he wasn't getting booked before WrestleMania XIV and was sitting at home when he got a surprise call about getting booked into the battle royal and teamed up with Christopher.

Scotty said that after the show, he had a chance encounter with Vince McMahon in the catering. He then told the boss about his gimmick before joining the company:

"I felt somebody to my left, and I look and it’s Vince, and he’s getting a coffee at the same time," Scotty said. "'Thank you, sir, for putting me on this show. This is a dream come true. I don’t know if you know this, but I used to wrestle as Scott ‘2 Hot’ Taylor on independent screen, and Brian is ‘Too Sexy’ Brian Christopher. I’m just throwing that out there...' I thought that would be the end of it, and then the next week, I show up at TV, and we’re on the board. They named us Too Much. We had no input in that. All of a sudden, we just Too Much. And we were a tag team." [h/t Fightful]

The two weree joined by Rikishi to complete the faction not long after. 'Too Cool' are 2-time WWE Tag Team Champions and were regulars of the company's Attitude Era.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi acknowledges Sami Zayn as part of the Anoa'i family

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer and father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi, has acknowledged Sami Zayn as part of the legendary Anoa'i family.

The Master Stratergist had been trying to become a part of The Bloodline for months. He was officially taken in as a part of the faction two weeks ago on SmackDown, when group leader Roman Reigns gave him a new t-shirt.

Since then, Sami has been hanging out with the group as the 'Honorary Uce' and even has the help of Solo Sikoa during his matches.

Rikishi recently took to Twitter to claim that the former Intercontinental Champion was like a brother to his sons:

"@SamiZayn call me NOW," he tweeted.

With Sami Zayn now joining The Bloodline, the group is undoubtedly the strongest unit in WWE at the moment.

