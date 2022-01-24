Photo: Ex-WWE star comes out wearing a Vince McMahon mask at wrestling event

Ex- WWE star Virgil came out wearing a Vince McMahon mask at tonight's The Wrld on GCW 2022 wrestling event.

Virgil enjoyed a memorable run as a mid-card act in WWE, back during the late 80s and the early 90s. He has been away from a pro-wrestling ring for a long time now.

Tonight's The Wrld on GCW 2022 show was loaded with star power. Possibly the night's biggest attraction was a singles outing between Joey Janela and Matt Cardona.

During the match, Mark Sterling came out and introduced "Vince" to the fans in attendance. Fans let out a loud pop when it was revealed that the man donning the Vince McMahon mask was former WWE Superstar Virgil.

"Vince McMahon" wasn't the only one who made a surprise appearance tonight

During the match's final moments, Matt Cardona's former tag team partner Brian Myers came out and speared Janela, thus helping Cardona win the match. After the match, WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac came out and attacked both Cardona and Myers.

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac makes an appearance

During the match, former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle also made an appearance and attacked Janela. This led to Marko Stunt, of all people, coming out and launching a chair into Hornswoggle's head. Chelsea Green also got involved and hit Stunt with the Internet title belt, followed by a Canadian Destroyer.

As for Virgil, he didn't do anything of note during the contest besides coming out in a Vince McMahon mask.

Virgil occasionally mentions Vince McMahon in his Instagram posts and has had nothing but criticism for his promotion lately. A short while ago, Virgil shared a rant after WWE released a string of talents in one go.

"Between the sheets is where the dirt lays. Not saying much but the truth here. Vinny has lost it. He literally does whatever he wants with no structure. Trips has ideas and half way they cut the motor. People's dreams get shattered, or maybe they get ignited. Depends. For me, I have been through the ringer, used abused and amused for others to benefit. Hey man my gig was good but looking back if I wasnt hustling to survive I would be treated like dog s**t to this day. Time to play your own game. Enough with the glass ceiling, the measuring stick, or the powers that be. Everyone needs to crush beef the way I do. Like a God," wrote Virgil.

Did you watch Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela at The Wrld on GCW 2022? What was your immediate reaction to Virgil coming out wearing a Vince mask?

