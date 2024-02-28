Former WWE Superstar Virgil passes away aged 61

Former WWE Superstar Virgil (Michael Jones) has passed away.

Jones had been dealing with various health issues in recent years. He was diagnosed with stage two colon cancer and dementia in 2022. WWE legend Chris Chavis (Tatanka) recently discussed Jones suffering several strokes.

On Wednesday morning, Mark Charles III took to Facebook to share the tragic news, revealing the former NWO member peacefully died at a hospital today:

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!," he wrote.

The veteran performer made a name for himself in the Stamford-based company as the on-screen bodyguard of Ted DiBiase Sr. He feuded with the Hall of Famer and beat him to win the Million Dollar Championship.

After leaving the wrestling promotion in 1995, he joined WCW under the name Vincent and became a member of the popular faction New World Order. He retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2000.

We here at Sportskeeda extend our deepest condolences to Michael Jones’ family, friends, and everyone affected by his unfortunate passing.