Unfortunate health update on former WWE Superstar Virgil

Michael Jones, best known as Virgil in the pro-wrestling world, signed with WWE (then World Wrestling Federation) in 1986. He wrestled for the company till 1994 and then again for a brief period of time (on house shows) in 1995.

Virgil started off as Ted DiBiase, Sr.'s personal assistant, and later even held the Million Dollar Championship, which was synonymous with the WWE Hall of Famer. After leaving Vince McMahon's promotion, he joined WCW and was a member of the popular faction New World Order. There, once again, reuniting with Ted DiBiase, Sr., Virgil was rebranded as Vincent.

His in-ring career ended in 2000, but that did not stop him from making sporadic appearances from 2006 onwards. In a Facebook post, WWE legend Chris Chavis (Tatanka) disclosed that Virgil has been through several strokes as of late. He requested prayers.

Here is Tatanka's Facebook post:

“Got a message from a friend that Virgil is not doing good and has had several strokes! There is power in prayer! Everyone come together please and say a prayer for Virgil.. if it was u, u would want the same! *Red heart emoji* #LoveOneAnother We’re all imperfect human beings on this journey called life!” wrote the legend.

Virgil does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame, according to Ted DiBiase, Sr.

On his podcast Everbody's Got a Pod, Ted DiBiase, Sr. was asked if his former bodyguard Virgil belonged in the WWE Hall of Fame.

As it turns out, The Million Dollar Man does not think so, considering his career was mostly relegated to being a "valet" of his rather than an in-ring competitor. Ted added that Virgil is a "nice" guy, but getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is something else:

"No," DiBiase said rather matter-of-factly. "Virgil — he was a valet. Period. He never wrestled. The only wrestling match he may have had was with me and that was short-lived because, honestly, he's a nice enough guy. He's just not that wrestling savvy. There's just no other way to put it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

In 2010, Virgil made a return to WWE, reprising his role as a valet. This time, for Ted DiBiase, Jr. However, this run did not last long. After losing a tag team match to Big Show and RAW guest host Mark Feuerstein, Ted DiBiase, Jr. fired Virgil, replacing the latter with Maryse as his valet.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Michael Jones a speedy recovery.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE