Former WWE Superstar wants Triple H to induct his tag team into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE champion, he and his brother have done quite enough for the pro-wrestling business to deserve a Hall of Fame induction.

From the late 1980s to the early 1990s, Jacques Rougeau was in a tag team with his brother Raymond, known as the Fabulous Rougeaus. The stars captivated audiences around the world and made a name for themselves in the industry. They even won the WWF Tag Team Championship at a house show, but the decision was later reversed, and their reign was never acknowledged. The stars were then managed by The Mouth of the South, Jimmy Hart.

Jacques Rougeau recently stated, during an interview on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, that his run alongside his brother Raymond Rougeau as a tag team is an example of how much the two have had an effect on pro wrestling history. The three-time Tag Team champion believes this should be grounds for a Hall of Fame induction for both stars, as he requested Triple H to consider the matter.

"I think we [Jacques Rougeau and Raymond Rougeau] have paid our dues, and it's funny because I won infront of 20 thousand people crowds around the world, and I wasn't just a match on the card. I was always one of the matches that was put on last. Like sometimes Hulk was on the card, and they put Hulk after the intermission, then they put us on last to finish the show, because they knew they had a great match to finish the show. I think we deserve to be there, I am trying humbly to say as much as I can, but Paul Levesque, I think you should really look at the Rougeau name to put 'em in there." [37:32 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Jacques Rougeau's request to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame will be granted someday.

