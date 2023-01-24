Former WWE Superstar willing to return after 13 years in the Royal Rumble match

Triple H may have planned several surprises for fans at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Among the many stars that could return during the event, should The Game bring back Mr. Kennedy?

Kennedy's last WWE match took place on May 25, 2009. Although he has been away from the company all these years, the former United States Champion stayed relevant thanks to his subsequent run in TNA.

During a recent interview with Tim "Hann" Rivera, the 46-year-old was asked about appearing in the Royal Rumble contest again at some point. Without specifying if that comeback would happen this year, Kennedy responded:

"Yeah, I would [be open to returning in the 30-man Royal Rumble match]." [2:43 - 2:45]

Back in 2009, Kennedy received his WWE release following an alleged in-ring incident with Randy Orton. Despite frequent talk of real-life heat between them, the two men have since buried the hatchet.

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy has been busy training the future of professional wrestling

The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling opened its doors in 2016 to budding professional wrestlers. It is owned and operated by Mr. Kennedy, who explained his unique approach to training young talent in the same interview:

"I own a wrestling school in Minneapolis right now. There were certain things I didn't like about the business. I figured if I hate them — instead of just bi**hing about it, I can do something about it. I can change it. So, I'm changing it from the ground up." [2:10 - 2:23]

Kennedy added:

"Those things that I didn't like [in professional wrestling], I make sure to point those out to my students and then not do them. But hopefully, some of those students have some success." [2:24 - 2:34]

The 46-year-old continues to wrestle sporadically for different promotions to this day. Last year, he was spotted training Gable Steveson on the road to the latter's long-awaited WWE in-ring debut.

