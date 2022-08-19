Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy reportedly training absent star prior to debut

Former WWE US Champion Mr. Kennedy has been seen training Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson.

Gable Steveson signed with WWE in September last year. Steveson is the first college athlete to sign with WWE. The Olympian made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 37 and then at WrestleMania 38 he was introduced by Stephanie McMahon as the newest signee. Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the latest draft. He is yet to make his in-ring debut and is now being trained by former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy.

Gable Steveson posted a few pictures from his training on Instagram. It was noted that his trainer was the former WWE US Champion. The Olympian also teased that he will be making his in-ring debut soon.

"Been getting active.. That time will be here very soon! #raw" - Gable Steveson via Instagram

You can watch the Instagram post below:

Kennedy was one of WWE's top stars during the Ruthless Aggression era. He is a former US champion and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. The former US Champion was also the first person to lose the briefcase in a singles match. He was released from the company back in 2009. Kennedy is currently running a wrestling school in Minnesota.

Fans react to Mr. Kennedy training Steveson

WWE Analyst and host of the Out of Character podcast Ryan Satin took to Twitter to mention the fact that Gable Steveson is being trained by the former WWE superstar.

Fans were happy to see the former WWE superstar train the future star.

Fans also revealed that they would be interested to see Kennedy return to WWE or maybe sign with AEW.

One fan was wondering if Kennedy is now a trainer for WWE.

Social media is never short of haters and doubters. One such doubter shared his concerns about Steveson potentially injuring his fellow wrestlers, referring to Kennedy dropping Randy Orton on his neck prior to his release.

Steveson was initially set to make his debut at WrestleMania 38 to face Omos, but that plan was changed as he needed more training. With Triple H now having taken full control over creative, the future does look bright for the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Are you excited to see Gable Steveson in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

